Chelsea want Salah up front

The Daily Star reports that Chelsea - through to the Champions League final against Manchester City in a few weeks - are keen to sign up Mo Salah, their former player, from Liverpool. The 28-year-old Egyptian striker has grown frustrated with Liverpool and Thomas Tuchel could line him up on the right wing, with Timo Werner and then Mason Mount to his left.

Paper Round’s view: Salah was never given a huge amount of encouragement by Jose Mourinho but few would have expected him to turn into perhaps the best striker in the world over the last couple of years. At 28, he still probably has a couple of years left in him and if he maintained his performance levels he could conceivably turn Chelsea back into title contenders.

Mason keen to keep Alli

Spurs interim boss Ryan Mason is keen to keep Dele Alli at the club. The 25-year-old England international has been struggling with his form and was rarely used by former manager Jose Mourinho, but the Mirror report that Mason is keen to use him, saying: "Whatever has happened in the past has to remain in the past with Dele. As footballers, as people involved in football, and I think in life as well, you have to live in the moment and live in the here and now."

Paper Round’s view: Alli was a fantastic player whose technique was some of the best of any young Englishman. It would be a huge shame if he were now unable to find his way back to make the most of his potential, and if he stays on into next season then he will need a manager who will be able to give him back both his determination and confidence.

Everton target Carragher signing

Premier League side Everton are weighing up a move for James Carragher - former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher’s son, The 18-year-old defender plays for Wigan on a scholarship deal and impressed Everton in an academy match earlier this season. They are keen on signing him to his first professional deal this summer to move him into their under-23s, according to the Telegraph.

Paper Round’s view: Carragher Sr. was an absolutely brilliant player for much of his career, even if he was inexplicably allowed to get away with six or seven yellow card offences in a couple of matches every season. If Everton get anything like the same player from the younger version, then they will have sorted one position on the pitch for the next decade, and perhaps more.

Real ready to sell Hazard

While the pictures of Eden Hazard laughing with his former Chelsea teammates after Real Madrid went out of the Champions League did not help, Real Madrid had already decided that they would listen to offers for the Belgian this summer, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. The 30-year-old playmaker has not impressed with either his form or attitude, and Real are prepared to move him on, along with other.

Paper Round’s view: Hazard started injured and has at times looked overweight. For such a brilliant player it appears that he has been unable to rediscover his spark in Madrid, and the amount of money he cost the club has been squandered. It is hard to see where he can go now that would reinvigorate him and it would be a risk for any team willing to take on his wages.

