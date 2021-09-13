Chelsea tee up Sane-Werner swap

Chelsea are keen on swapping Timo Werner with Bayern Munich’s winger Leroy Sane. The 25-year-old forward has struggled at Stamford Bridge and the arrival of Romelu Lukaku makes him less important for Thomas Tuchel, while Sane - who has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern - is still wanted by his current club after joining from Manchester City in 2020, reports The Sun.

Transfers Klopp ready to buy in January to strengthen forward line - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:25

Paper Round’s view: Sane would offer more pace and attacking threat down the wings, which would help get more from Lukaku next season. However Werner could still come good and may be able to play in the whole for Chelsea, which would be a more demanding role in some respects. If Werner wants to leave though, Sane would be an excellent replacement for next season.

'50 or 60 goals by winter' - Tuchel jokes about Lukaku expectations

United join battle for Olmo

Manchester United have joined the battle for Dani Olmo, according to The Mirror. The 23-year-old Spanish international was subject of a late bid from Barcelona this summer but stayed at RB Leipzig. £60 million might be needed, with Barcelona and United keen on the winger who was developed at Barcelona, as well as German champions Bayern Munich and Italian side Juventus.

Paper Round’s view: Olmo is clearly an ambitious player who is driven more than many others - as demonstrated by his move to Croatia at a young age. He has continued his improvement while at Leipzig and is now a player in the Spanish squad too. A move up to one of the best sides in Europe or Manchester United would be a sensible step up in the next year or two.

Real identify Fofana as target

Real Madrid have identified Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana as a target for the future, according to the Spanish newspaper Marca. The 20-year-old French defender is currently out until 2022 after a pre-season injury, but said in a YouTube video: "It's an honour, Real Madrid is the club of my dreams. It's the biggest club in the world and my dream is to play there."

Paper Round’s view: Fofana is one of the most promising young defenders in Europe but his injury should be a huge concern for Leicester City. Given the gruesome nature of the problem he needs to have his confidence rebuilt and then will need to relearn some of the basics of movement, not just football. Real Madrid could be a useful inspiration but there is far to go yet.

Tuchel: Impossible to let Hudson-Odoi leave

The Mail reports that Thomas Tuchel explained that it was ‘impossible’ to let Callum Hudso-Odoi join Borussia Dortmund on loan in the summer. The 20-year-old played as a left wing-back, right wing-back and left winger against Aston Villa at the weekend and the German coach said: ”He is able to play as a right wing-back, left wing-back, he can play in these extra positions, he knows the group and we know him very well. For him personally it would maybe have been a very good opportunity but for us it was simply impossible.”

Paper Round’s view: It’s an understandable decision from Chelsea’s side and if Hudson-Odoi continues to get regular time on the pitch then the player will probably have few arguments with the decision. Playing across the pitch will aid his tactical awareness but he needs also to be given the chance to nail down a single position for his club or he’ll find himself ultimately held back.

Transfers Chelsea to ramp up Bellingham pursuit, believe they are in 'very strong position' - Inside Football 10/09/2021 AT 09:53