Chelsea are set to sell Olivier Giroud to AC Milan for £1.7 million, according to reports.

Sky Sports report the 36-year-old France international is set to travel to Italy in order to undergo a medical.

The deal will see the Serie A side, who finished runners-up last season, pay one million euros up front, with the same again payable depending the club’s future success.

Giroud had extended his stay at Stamford Bridge by 12 months when the Champions League winners activated an extension with his contract, but now look set to sell the player who joined from Arsenal in January 2018 for around £10 million.

Giroud was part of the French squad that got knocked out of Euro 2020, but lost his starting place to Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

He will be the Italian club’s second signing after they brought in Fikayo Tomori, also from Chelsea, for £25 million.

