Chelsea are set to sell Olivier Giroud to AC Milan for £1.7 million, according to reports.
Sky Sports report the 36-year-old France international is set to travel to Italy in order to undergo a medical.
The deal will see the Serie A side, who finished runners-up last season, pay one million euros up front, with the same again payable depending the club’s future success.
Euro 2020
What's wrong with Mbappe, and issues with Griezmann - Inside Europe
- Mourinho: Most coaches never achieved what I have in the Premier League
- Parker: England need luck to beat 'dangerous' Italy
- Simeone extends Atletico contract to 2024
Giroud had extended his stay at Stamford Bridge by 12 months when the Champions League winners activated an extension with his contract, but now look set to sell the player who joined from Arsenal in January 2018 for around £10 million.
Giroud was part of the French squad that got knocked out of Euro 2020, but lost his starting place to Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.
He will be the Italian club’s second signing after they brought in Fikayo Tomori, also from Chelsea, for £25 million.
Euro 2020
Opinion: Conservative Deschamps is holding France back
Euro 2020
Real deal or merely pretenders? Wednesday’s clash will tell us a lot about France and Portugal