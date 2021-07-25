Crystal Palace are in negotiations with Lyon to sign Danish international defender Joachim Andersen, according to reports.

The Ligue 1 defender spent last season on loan with Fulham and attracted the attention of a host of bigger Premier League clubs as the side suffered relegation.

Sky Sports reports that Patrick Vieira is aiming to strengthen his new club’s backline and Andersen is a target to do just that. He would follow Marc Guehi, who joined from Champions League winners Chelsea.

They also claim that Palace and Lyon are in talks over the transfer fee, and the 25-year-old player’s terms will not be an obstacle. He had been linked with other London clubs such as Spurs and Arsenal.

Palace are also hoping to keep Gary Cahill at the club after his contract expired in the summer, with the 35-year-old now out of contract at Selhurst Park.

