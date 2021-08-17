Levy refusing to discuss Kane bid

The Telegraph claims that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is refusing to take calls from Manchester CIty. City’s offer to Spurs for Harry Kane amounts to £125 million but Levy will no longer countenance the sale, even though the clubs have been discussing the transfer for a year. Kane, for his part, believes that he was given assurances he could leave if Spurs failed to mount a proper title challenge.

Paper Round’s view: Kane’s mistake was not having a release clause written into his contract, because as a business, Spurs are compelled to do only what is legally enforceable. It might poison the relationship between Levy and Kane, but the striker can’t afford a season where he alienates himself from the fans, and so this will probably end either with Levy proving his steel, or earning a huge payout from City.

Real turn down Ronaldo offer

Real Madrid have been contacted over the chance of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. However the club do not want to sign the 36-year-old Portuguese international, and indeed are only interested in bringing Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe if they do move for a striker. Juventus and Ronaldo appear to be stuck with one another going into the new season.

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo’s wages are holding back Juventus from bringing in the players that returning boss Max Allegri wants this summer, including Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic. The problem is that there is no obvious way out for him in Europe because nobody can afford his wages after the coronavirus pandemic took hold over the last year and a half.

City scout giant striker Hudlin

Kyle Hudlin of Solihull United stands at 6ft 9in, and is attracting attention from Middlesbrough and Cardiff City, who have both sent scouts to watch the tallest player in the league right now. However, the Mail relays a report that there is also surprise interest from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. However, the 21-year-old forward is not set for the first team, but as a player who can take up a homegrown role and be developed for a later sale.

Paper Round’s view: The advantage of the loan system for City is that with their deep pockets they can pick up players with potential, give them exposure to first team football elsewhere, and then hope that improvement gives them the chance to make a profit in the transfer market. It does not seem particularly fair, but it would also be unfair to prevent players like Hudlin from having even a remote chance of turning out for City.

Pereira set for United exit

The Mirror reports that Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira is set to finally leave the club. The 25-year-old player was an unused substitute against Leeds United, and looks to have no way back into the first team as a regular starter. Football agent Kia Joorabchian is in negotiations with United in order

Paper Round’s view: Pereira has a tidy technique and his short passing is competent, but apart from the occasional long-range screamer he has little to offer on the pitch. Loan spells over the last few years have not done much to improve what he can offer, and with United finally improving their squad to gear up for a Premier League challenge - they will hope - there is no room for a player as middling as Pereira.

