Reports in Germany have suggested a way back to Borussia Dortmund for Alexander Isak, which could ease Erling Haaland’s transfer to Manchester City.

Haaland is expected to leave Germany this summer and has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Premier League champions City.

Pep Guardiola is looking for a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who left the Etihad this summer to join Barcelona on a free transfer as his contract in England came to an end. Gabriel Jesus could yet stay at the club but has not earned the right to be the team’s first choice striker.

Haaland was in some respects a replacement for former Dortmund striker Isak, who played for them between 2017 and 2019, before joining Real Sociedad. The Sweden international has hit the ground running at Euro 2020, and has 17 goals in 34 games for Real over the course of last season.

German publication Kicker claims that Dortmund have a £26 million buyback clause, which could see Dortmund bring the 21-year-old back into the fold to take over from his Norwegian peer.

While Dortmund are not keen to sell Haaland this summer, with his release clause not kicking in until next year, they will agree to let him go if a suitable deal can be agreed. From City’s point of view, they may regard him as an alternative to Harry Kane, who has requested to leave Tottenham.

