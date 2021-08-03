Inter could be forced to sell Lukaku

Inter Milan may be forced to sell their striker Romelu Lukaku, according to the Telegraph. The Italian side are struggling to balance the books after the impact of the coronavirus, and the 28-year-old would be a way of raising big money. Chelsea may have to offer £100 million to get the player, but Inter are ready to do business in order to get some cash.

Paper Round’s view: The coronavirus has walloped plenty of clubs in the wallet and Inter appear to be no different. By selling Lukaku they would be getting rid of a player who, at 28, has played hundreds of games already and may be approaching the point at which his body can no longer sustain his ambition. However, Chelsea could get a couple of excellent years out of him first.

'Barca need to bring wage bill down for Messi to stay' Tebas

Manchester United may relent over Pogba fee

Manchester United would like close to £100 million for their 28-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba, according to the Mirror, but it seems a pipe dream given he has just a year left on his contract. Instead, with Real Madrid and Juventus not ready to bid for the player yet, PSG could be on hand to offer up 50 million euros, around £42 million. The other option for United is to see him leave for nothing.

Paper Round’s view: United have absolutely no chance of recouping the transfer fee they spent on Pogba, and because of his relatively poor performance for the past few years they don’t really deserve to do so either. Pogba has been a letdown and to get £40 million or so for him would allow United to find a replacement who will almost certainly do a better job for the club.

Koeman ready to shift duo

Ronald Koeman has made it clear to two of his first team squad players that he will not be giving them many minutes this season and so they should move on. During a friendly with Stuttgart, the Barcelona boss failed to give Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite any time on the pitch, and Spanish newspaper Marca reckons they need to be sold to raise some funds.

Paper Round’s view: Even without the coronavirus, Barcelona would be in a rotten financial state, and to add to that they have to give Lionel Messi a huge new deal to make sure he stays on for at least another season. Neither Umtiti nor Braithwaite are essential to the team, so getting some funds in for them would help pay for the wages of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay.

West Ham and Southampton chase former Real and Bayern youngster

Premier League sides West Ham and Southampton are both keeping track of Nice’s young central defender Flavius Daniliuc. The 20-year-old Austrian moved to Real Madrid’s youth team from his homeland before switching to Bayern, before leaving for France to get regular first team football. He could leave for England on a permanent deal or on a loan this summer.

Paper Round’s view: Daniliuc has impressed in the early stages of his career and Bayern would have been happy to keep him on had he been willing to stay. A young central defender could prove a bargain if he can hold down a place in the first team, though given Patrick Vieira gave him his break in France and wants to improve Crystal Palace’s defence, perhaps they may also make an offer.

