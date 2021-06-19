Manchester United have made an improved bid for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho believed to be more than £75m, according to Ruhr Nachrichten and Sky Sports.
Sancho has been a United transfer target for over a year, but United were unwilling to go to the £108m fee that Dortmund requested last summer.
Now, reliable German newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten say Dortmund's price tag is £82m for the England international plus bonuses and is 'non-negotiable'.
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said the Bundesliga club have a "gentleman's agreement" with Sancho that he could leave this summer "under certain conditions".
Sancho's Dortmund contract expires in 2023.
Ruhr Nachrichten report PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke is a target for Dortmund should Sancho depart this transfer window.
