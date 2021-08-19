Juventus have completed the loan signing of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo with an obligation to buy for €35m.

Locatelli turned heads all over Europe with a series of impressive displays for Italy during their successful Euro 2020 campaign.

And despite a bid from Arsenal earlier in the transfer window, it's Juventus who have landed the midfielder this summer. The 23-year-old will initially join the club on a two-year loan deal before sealing a permanent move in the summer of 2023, with the player's contract running through to 2026.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with U.S. Sassuolo Calcio for the free temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2023, of the registration rights of the player Manuel Locatelli has been finalised," the club said in a statement.

The deep-lying midfielder played a starring role as Sassuolo finished eighth in the league last season, producing league-best figures for completed passes - 1,358 - and tackles won - 81. During the 2019-20 season, Locatelli became the youngest player to compile 100 appearances in the league, and has eight goals and 11 assists in his 144 appearances.

Locatelli, who signed for Sassuolo from AC Milan in 2018, had, despite interest from abroad, always preferred to stay in Serie A, and becomes Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri's second signing since his return to the club. Kaio Jorge, 19, joined from Santos for a fee of €3 million earlier in August.

Having won Serie A in each of the previous nine years, the Bianconeri finished fourth in the league last season, which led to the sacking of former player Andrea Pirlo, and speculation over the future of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 36-time league winners begin their campaign with a trip to Udinese on Sunday.

