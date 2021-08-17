Cristiano Ronaldo has scotched rumours of a potential return to Real Madrid amid speculation of a potential move from Juventus.

The 36-year-old Portuguese international has been linked with an exit from the Old Lady, with his former club Real named as a potential destination.

Other clubs have also been put forward, including another of his previous sides, Manchester United, their rivals Manchester City, and there has even been talk that he may join Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

While the striker did not rule out a move this summer, he did hit out at the stories for not 'trying to find out the actual truth.'

In a post on his Instagram page, he said in a statement:

"Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.

"My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club. And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for “merengue aficion”, and affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.

"As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

"I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk."

