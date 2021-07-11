Juventus target Jesus

Italian side Juventus are keen to bring Manchester City’s striker Gabriel Jesus to the club, regardless of what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The 24-year-old Brazilian forward is part of a shortlist that includes Moise Kean, Mauro Icardi, Dusan Vlahovic and Andrea Belotti. The Mirror also suggests Ronaldo could stay on for another season.

Paper Round’s view: If Ronaldo is ready to stay on at Juventus then it probably means that his agent has not been able to find a club that is willing to spring for both his huge wages and the reported £25 million that Juventus want for the 36-year-old Euro 2020 Golden Boot winner. But signing Jesus now might give Man City the funds they want for Harry Kane and leave them prepared for next season.

Barcelona aim to sign Sanches

Spanish newspaper Marca relays a story in France that suggests that La Liga side Barcelona are keen on Lille’s midfielder Renato Sanches. The 23-year-old Lille player impressed in the Euro 2020 finals for international side Portugal, and he is valued highly by his Ligue Un side. However Barcelona will face competition from the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Paper Round’s view: Sanches has turned his career around after a dreadful time at Bayern Munich which was not helped by a struggling period at Swansea City on loan. With Lille he has rediscovered the art of winning and got his confidence back, and showed at Euro 2020 that he is able to go toe-to-toe with some of the best talent in the world and more than hold his own.

Arsenal complete Lokonga deal

Albert Sambi Lokonga’s proposed transfer to Arsenal from Anderlecht appears to be close to confirmation, according to the Mail. The paper reports that the 21-year-old midfielder turned down two Italian offers to move to Arsenal, and will cost Mikel Arteta’s side £14.9 million, though the eventual total amount could end up being more with add-on fees. Lokonga is also required to undergo quarantine before the deal is finalised.

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal are having a pretty effective transfer window, it appears. After Lokonga they can expect to secure the transfer of Ben White from Brighton, and Bruno Tavares from Benfica. They also still need to get rid of plenty of their squad players but while Arteta has overseen inconsistent performances, he does at least appear to know what he wants.

Juve keen to keep Dybala

The Mirror reports that Juventus have made a decision to try to keep hold of Paulo Dybala. The 27-year-old Argentina forward has 12 months left on his contract, and is attracting interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. The Italian club are desperate to tie him down to a new contract so that he does not leave the club for nothing in a year.

Paper Round’s view: Dybala was reportedly close to an exit from Juventus a couple of times in the past with both United and Spurs supposedly showing credible interest. He has always been an impressive player but never quite shown consistent brilliance. If Juventus are not able to keep him then a free transfer would reduce the risk implied from making a move for him.

