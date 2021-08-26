Kurt Zouma is on the verge of joining West Ham United in a £25 million deal in a move likely to trigger Sevilla’s Jules Kounde switch to Chelsea, according to various reports.

Despite brief reports of a breakdown in negotiations yesterday, the Guardian are one of several outlets reporting that Zouma has given his consent to move across to east London, with a medical set for Thursday in Paris.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a decorated career in West London since arriving from Saint-Etienne in 2014, but has struggled for game-time under Thomas Tuchel.

David Moyes is said to be a keen admirer of Zouma, making the defender his number one target for the window as the Irons prepare for a continental adventure in the Europa League.

Zouma’s departure would green light Chelsea’s move for his French compatriot and direct centre-back replacement Kounde, with the Blues rumoured to be lining up a decisive bid.

As is often customary with Spanish clubs the 22-year-old has a release clause in his contract, priced at £68m, but it is believed that Chelsea will negotiate a lower fee around the £42m mark.

It could be a busy end to the window for the European Champions, with the club reportedly working on a loan deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Spaniard had been linked with Manchester United, but Chelsea are rumoured to be at the front of the queue as they seek a loan with an option to buy in order to strengthen their options in the middle of the pitch.

A deal for Kounde would take Chelsea’s summer spending towards the £150m mark after an outlay of £97.5m on bringing back Romelu Lukaku from Inter.

However a string of player sales, including Tammy Abraham, Marc Guehi, Valentino Livramento and Davide Zappacosta means the Blues have already recouped a sum close to Lukaku’s fee.

