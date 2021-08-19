Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino believes that Kylian Mbappe will remain at the club for the start of the season.

Mbappe was booed by PSG fans as he has failed to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes, and is reportedly unsettled by the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona on a free transfer.

He has a contract that runs until the end of the season, and there has been speculation that Mbappe will be subject of a bid from Real Madrid, a club he has long been linked with. PSG do not want to lose Mbappe on a free transfer, an inevitability if he does not leave in this or the winter transfer window.

PSG have signed Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum this season, and recently signed Neymar to a new deal, meaning they may consider letting Mbappe go a season early to balance the books.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Pochettino said that the striker was not disquieted by any rumours, nor does he believe he will depart imminently.

Pochettino said: “I think Mbappé is in very good spirits. He is really motivated to have a good season.

What we are thinking, as I have been saying, is that Kylian is our player and I do not see that he is not here in the season that we started a couple of weeks ago.

“The truth is that I like this period (of the transfer window still being open), that I take it with humour, being positive. This period is part of football.

“There are things that are said and spoken, from experience - some things may or may not be true, but many are not.

“The important thing is that he is calm, the club knows what they are going to do. We know that Kylian is our player, he is calm and preparing for tomorrow's game.

My conversation with Kylian is always all about football, about what he has to do the next day.

“He has one more year of his contract and if not he renews.

“He is a PSG player, he is happy with us and we are happy with him."

