Lionel Messi has held walks with Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino to explore the chances of a move to the French capital, according to reports.

Barcelona have not been able to agree a deal with Messi due to the economic restrictions placed upon them by La Liga. The club had been unable to register new players as a result of their wage bill, and Messi would have been classed as a new player as well, having technically left the club upon the expiration of his last deal.

Messi now needs to find a new club, having expected most recently to have stayed in Spain, and he has now held talks with former Spurs boss Pochettino.

PSG and Manchester City are the likeliest destination for Messi, along with MLS side Inter Miami, who have a longstanding interest in bringing the player over to America, but the latter two clubs are probably priced out of a move this summer. City have signed Jack Grealish for around £100 million from Aston Villa, and could spend even more on prising Harry Kane away from Tottenham.

One stumbling block for any club could be Messi’s wage expectations, which may exceed £500,000 a week.

'Barca need to bring wage bill down for Messi to stay' Tebas

