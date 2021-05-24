Luis Suarez said he will remain at Atletico Madrid next season after the Uruguay forward helped them to their first league title in seven years.

ESPN has reported his deal included a clause that would have allowed him to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

"Yes, I'm sure (I'll stay)," Suarez told Spanish network Movistar Plus on Sunday during Atletico's title presentation at their Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

"Atletico welcomed me from the minute I arrived ... how they treated me.

"I asked the club if there was room for me on the museum wall to make history at Atletico."

SIMEONE: I NEVER STOPPED BELIEVING

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said he never stopped believing they would win the La Liga title, even in the midst of a stuttering run of results in April, after his side lifted the trophy on Sunday

Many people expected them to surrender their lead when they took only seven points from five games in April to let Real, Barcelona and Sevilla into a nail-biting race to the finish.

But Simeone said he believed more than ever that his side were going to do it after a 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

"Everything clicked after the game with Betis. We had players out with coronavirus and injuries and it was very tough, but after that day I could sense we were close," he said.

"With four games to go I knew it wasn't going to slip away from us, even though others were still struggling to believe."

