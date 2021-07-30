City make Grealish bid

The Telegraph newspaper reports that Manchester City have finally made an offer for Aston Villa’s playmaker Jack Grealish, Pep Guardiola has long been linked with the 25-year-old England international and he has now finally come up with an offer for the forward. Man City have offered £100 million for the player, in what would be a record for a British player’s transfer.

Transfers Arsenal announce £50m White signing 10 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Grealish has been one of the standout performers of the Premier League over the last 12 months, and without wishing to be critical of Aston Villa, he will presumably be able to stretch himself and improve his game with the quality of Manchester City’s players, while working with Pep Guardiola, who is the best manager in the world after years in the game.

Jack Grealish simply loves comparisons to Gazza

Spurs close in on Romero

The Daily Mail suggests that Tottenham have taken action to resolve their pursuit of Atalanta defender Cristian Romero. The 23-year-old central defender is wanted to be the season’s second signing for Nuno Espirito Santo, and they have now made a bid of £43 million, in excess of 50 million euros. The player himself is keen to make the move to the Premier League.

Paper Round’s view: Romero almost certainly wants to move to the Premier League because he knows that he will be able to negotiate a huge wage increase. As for Spurs, the side need to improve their central defensive options as Jan Vertonghen already left, and Toby Alderweireld is headed to Qatar for the start of next season.

Bellerin set for Arsenal exit

The Sun believe that Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin could soon be on his way out of the club, with Inter Milan keen on the player. The 26-year-old right-back is ready to move on, and has just two years left on his contract. He is valued at around £15 million, and Arsenal are looking for a replacement on the right-hand side. One player who has come up is Norwich City's Max Aarons.

Paper Round’s view: Aarons is a very promising young defender and he will soon need to gain experience further up the league, so Arsenal will give him that opportunity. As for Bellerin, he seems a committed defender but he is one who has not been able to kick on from his early promise to turn into a player who can nail down his place for the long term at the Emirates.

Barcelona consider drastic action

Barcelona are keen to cut costs amongst their squad, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. First up is the intention to cut salary costs, with Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto in line for wage reductions. As well as that, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanuc and Antoine are up for sale in order to also raise funds for the side to afford their new players.

Paper Round’s view: Pique loves Barcelona and so can probably be leaned on in order to cut his wages, and there are three other Catalans who appear likely to be targeted in order to reduce their salaries. There are also plenty of players who need to be sold by Barcelona but is taking too long for Joan Laporta to be confident he can move on in the next summer transfer window.

Transfers Man City 'make £100m offer for Jack Grealish' 13 HOURS AGO