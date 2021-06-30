Manchester United have agreed a deal worth an initial 85 million euros for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, according to a number of reports.

Both The Athletic’s David Ornstein and journalist Fabrizio Romano have announced that an agreement has been reached between the Premier League runners-up and the Bundesliga side.

The 21-year-old forward is on international duty with the England team for Euro 2020 where he has made only a limited impact on the games so far.

He has been a longstanding United target and a move was reported to be developing over the past few weeks, with any deal to be finalised after the conclusion of the European Championships. Financial terms between Sancho and the club are yet to be confirmed, and he must complete a medical.

Dortmund had agreed with Sancho that he would be able to leave the club should his valuation be met and it appears that United have now done that.

Sancho has emerged as one of the best young players in Europe at Dortmund following his transfer from Manchester City as a 17 year old in 2017. He has 50 goals in 137 appearances and has won the German Cup with his side.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was believed to have been keen on Sancho last summer, and has wanted reinforcements on the right wing for some time.

OUR VIEW

Sancho is a hugely important signing for United for a couple of reasons. The first, and most important, is that Sancho has been an excellent player for a couple of seasons now. He is one of the finest young talents in football and you could argue that - given Memphis Depay was a huge disappointment - United have not made a signing like this since Wayne Rooney arrived from Everton almost two decades ago. United are fortunate that they have the cash while their rivals are struggling, and that City are focused elsewhere, but they don't have to worry about that.

Perhaps another factor that should be in mind for United is that this is the first big deal done without Ed Woodward, who has arguably been at the heart of United's miserable transfer performance since 2013. This might just be a sop to the fans after the debacle of the European Super League, or it might be that they finally have their act together in the market. We will see.

This is a transfer that could turn United into challengers for the title next season. They still need a central defender, and to make sure Paul Pogba either plays his best or moves on, but it is significant progress. More needs to be done, but this is the single biggest move they could make.

