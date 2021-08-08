Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has completed a loan move to Aston Villa for the new season.

The 23-year-old centre-back will spend the 2021/2022 season at Villa Park, returning to a club where he also had a loan spell in 2018/2019, when he played 30 times. During that period in the Championship, Villa earned their return to the Premier League, and he was also on loan with Villa in 2017/18 but made just five appearances.

The 23-year-old has been in and out of the United team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and found himself largely reduced to filling in when other members of the squad were injured, or when the Norwegian played a second-string XI. He has played 37 games in all for Manchester United, with 19 of those coming last season.

His chances of regular action at United were made more remote by the imminent arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, with the 28-year-old French international due to complete a move after passing a medical.

