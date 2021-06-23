Manchester United are the frontrunners in the race to sign Real Madrid defender and France international Raphael Varane, according to the Athletic

The report suggests that, despite informal interest from Manchester City and Chelsea, United are in the best position to sign the centre-back for around £40-45 million.

Varane's representatives have informed the Madrid hierarchy that he wants a fresh challenge, and with just one year left on his contract Los Blancos could be persuaded into cashing in early.

Transfers 'Not linked' - Pogba laughs off haircut question about Man Utd future 9 HOURS AGO

Real are also looking to raise funds in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

However, The Daily Mirror are reporting that Real Madrid will not entertain an offer made by Manchester United for Varane, even if such an offer was to include Paul Pogba as part of the deal.

Pogba also has just one year left on his contract.

Varane y Pogba Image credit: Getty Images

With Real Madrid rebuilding they are unlikely to let their star defender go for cheap, but with United desperate for a world-class defensive partner for Harry Maguire, their financial firepower could provide the necessary leverage to help push a deal through.

Euro 2020 The Euro 2020 group stage ends in brilliant chaos - The Warm-Up 12 HOURS AGO