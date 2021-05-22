United players aim to persuade Kane

Manchester United’s England internationals want their club to sign Harry Kane. The 27-year-old England international has made it clear that he wants to leave Tottenham, and the Sun say that his fellow national teammates Marcus Rashford , Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire will use their time away at Euro 2020 to persuade him to move to United ahead of Manchester City.

Paper Round’s view: United are unlikely to be able to afford Kane if City want to get him. They can afford the £150 million that Daniel Levy is reportedly interested in. However, if United’s players can get Kane to want a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, then it might help to convince Spurs to lower their asking price, but it still seems likeliest that he will end up with Pep Guardiola.

Raiola offers Donnarumma to ‘good friend’ for free – Euro Papers

Romero set for Everton, United target Heaton

Manchester United’s 34-year-old reserve goalkeeper Sergio Romero is a target for both Everton and Juventus. The Daily Mail suggests that they want him as back-up for their respective first-choice ‘keepers. In turn, United will look to bring in 35-year-old Tom Heaton from Aston Villa, as Lee Grant is also due to be released from the club in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: Grant and Romero are almost certain both to leave, but another consideration is that the club will likely try to shift David de Gea from the club due to his huge wages. Heaton would be a sensible replacement, given he knows the club, and the Premier League, and would be able to step in should Dean Henderson not be able to cope with a full season as first choice.

Chelsea targeting Rice return

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants the club to re-sign West Ham’s midfielder Declan Rice. The 22-year-old England international has long been a target for Chelsea and they could offer £90 million to seal his signature, according to the Telegraph. Tammy Abraham could be used in part-exchange, and Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Julian Weigl are cheaper alternatives.

Paper Round’s view: Rice has been at the heart of West Ham’s excellent season, with one game remaining, but it seems that he has a limited amount of time left with his current club. The asking price of £90 million seems quite steep given the impact of the coronavirus, but understandably West Ham are in no mood to make it easy for another club to take one of their best players.

Martinez linked to Madrid clubs

Both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have been in contact with Lautaro Martinez’s representatives, Spanish newspaper Marca reports. The 23-year-old Argentine international could be lined up as a replacement for Luis Suarez, who can leave Atletico this summer , and for Real Madrid he represents another option should they fail in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

Paper Round’s view: Martinez might consider this a suitable time to leave Inter Milan, because he now has a winner’s medal and could depart as a hero, on good terms. The financial problems at Inter also mean they may be willing to do business in order to ease the impact of their expenditure under Antonio Conte, who will likely want further reinforcements this summer.

