Arsenal have agreed to sign Nuno Tavares from Benfica and Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, according to reports.

The Guardian claims that the club will sign the left-back Tavares for an initial fee of 8 million euros, while Lokonga will cost at least 17.5 million euros, with a decision on a sell-on clause to be agreed.

Both players are 21 and have played for their nation’s under-21 teams. Portuguese Tavares can also play on the right, which may be more immediately useful given Kieran Tierney recently signed a new long-term contract at the Emirates.

The paper also reports that Matteo Guendouzi, on loan last season at Hertha Berlin, will likely join Marseille after being put forward as a potential makeweight in the Tavares transfer.

Arsenal have also been linked with England and Brighton defender Ben White as Mikel Arteta prepares his side for next season.

