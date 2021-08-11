United refuse to sell Martial

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not wish to sell Anthony Martial. The 25-year-old French striker has recovered from a knee injury and is now in a condition for action. He had been linked with Inter Milan but the Telegraph reports Solskjaer does not want to weaken a squad vulnerable to Covid, especially as Amad Diallo may leave on loan.

Paper Round’s view: Martial’s time at United has occasionally threatened to be an exciting time but after so many years now, he can be appraised as a disappointment. It would be odd for a player to finally flick the switch at 25, but the reasoning of keeping him on this season in light of inevitable Covid absences does make sense.

PSG take Mbappe gamble

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to risk Kylian Mbappe’s future this season. Spanish newspaper Marca reports that PSG could lose the striker for nothing at the end of the season, but with the arrival of Lionel Messi they will instead try to convince him to stay with a tilt at the Champions League, and persuade him to turn down Real Madrid.

Paper Round’s view: With Spanish football in another period of meltdown, this time with Barcelona’s implosion and Real Madrid’s legal action over the CVC buy-in at La Liga, it seems this could be the best time to show Mbappe that now is the time to wait and see, and at least delay any decision to move on from what is potentially the best team in Europe.

Baldock attracting interest

George Baldock appeared for Sheffield United in their first game of the season, but he is attracting interest from clubs across Europe. The 28-year-old impressed during his stint in the Premier League, and the Mail reports that Celtic, Olympiakos and Burnley are all keen, though the Blades do not want to let him go on loan.

Paper Round’s view: With Baldock 28, this is a good time to move him on while securing a decent transfer fee. If the club do manage to go back up at the first time of asking then they will have enough money to find a replacement able to compete higher up the pyramid, while they need the cash now to soften the blow of relegation.

Batshuayi set for departure

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could be set for a permanent transfer after years on loan away from the club. He joined from Marseille in 2016 but could not establish himself as the team’s first-choice striker. Now, the Sun reports that Turkish side Besiktas are keen on the 27-year-old Belgian striker, who has a year left on his contract.

Paper Round’s view: At Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and then Crystal Palace - twice - the former Marseille man showed that his goalscoring touch had not gone missing, even if he was not a spectacular performer. With a year remaining on his current deal, Chelsea will probably accept a cut-price offer so as not to lose him for nothing.

