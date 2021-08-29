PSG target Haaland

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The paper reports that the Norwegian is a target should they sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer, who are close to agreeing a 180 million euro move for the French forward.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland and Mbappe are hard to separate in terms of talent, and Haaland might have planned to go to Real Madrid next summer. But Dortmund will get a limited transfer fee if they wait until next year, so moving on Haaland in the next week or so could be financially tempting - assuming they have a replacement lined up.

Zouma sale may help Kounde transfer

Chelsea have agreed a £29.8 million deal which will see their French international central defender Kurt Zouma move across London to join up with fellow Premier League side West Ham. That will allow them a shot at Sevilla’s 22-year-old Jules Kounde, who could cost around £68.5 million if they have to meet his release clause.

Paper Round’s view: Kounde would represent another excellent bit of business for Chelsea, and they have already got Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Bettinelli, so they are well set for the coming season. As for West Ham, they have a reliable central defender who now looks to be fully recovered from his serious knee injury.

Sterling future unclear

Raheem Sterling’s Manchester City career is not necessarily more clear despite the failure of the club to bring in a new striker. The 26-year-old England international is open to a move away, reports the Mirror, because he was offered up to Juventus last week as part of the Cristiano Ronaldo deal, and his relationship with Pep Guardiola has broken down.

Paper Round’s view: Guardiola’s treatment of Sterling is a little puzzling given how much the forward worked with the Spaniard in order to improve his game since his arrival. However, City are ruthless when it comes to buying and selling players who are not in Guardiola’s plans, so the next few days will be interesting if an offer comes in.

Palace make Odsonne bid

Crystal Palace continue their rebuilding under Patrick Vieira. They have spent £6 million on midfielder Will Hughes and are now waiting to see if a £15m offer for Celtic’s 23-year-old striker Odsonne Edouard is sufficient to seal a deal. He has just one year left on his deal in Scotland, and his parent club owe 40% of the transfer fee they receive to PSG.

Paper Round’s view: Edouard obviously knows where the goal is and enough Premier League sides have taken a look at him to suggest there’s a relatively high amount of confidence in him succeeding in England. Christian Benteke is an experienced player for Palace but he has never done enough to convince.

