Fulham enter race for Jones

Championship side Phil Jones could seal a move to recently relegated side Fulham, according to the Mirror. The 29-year-old England player last featured for United in January 2020 and has a year left on his current contract. He could be on his way down a division as Fulham look to come straight back up to the Premier League next year.

Paper Round’s view: With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus imminent, United need to shed some deadwood in order to cut costs and balance the books. One option would be to send Jones on his way, but players such as Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Juan Mata could all find themselves sacrificed for the bottom line.

'He is such a legend at this club' - Solskjaer on Ronaldo

Palace close in on Hughes

The Sun claims that Crystal Palace are close to the signing of Watford midfielder Will Hughes. The 26-year-old player has a year left on his current contract but has refused to sign a new deal at Vicarage Road and thus now trains with the reserves. An offer of £6 million, rising potentially to £10m, could see the player link up with Patrick Vieira.

Paper Round’s view: Vieira has been assiduously rebuilding the Palace squad that had grown a little stale under guidance of Roy Hodgson, as good a job as he had done. Hughes would be another way to reduce the average age of the squad and give them the chance of reinventing their first eleven ahead of another season trying to stay up.

Spurs battle for Moriba

The Daily Mail reports that Spurs are up against RB Leipzig in the pursuit of teenager Ilaix Moriba. The 18-year-old has rejected the chance to sign a new deal with Barcelona, and is rated at £13 million. That has led Spurs and Bundesliga side Leipzig to enter negotiations in order to secure one of the best young talents in European football.

Paper Round’s view: Spurs have looked to add the best young talent available for the best young years, such as Ryan Sessegnon, but unfortunately these moves in the market are yet to pay off. Moriba is another of these player and if they do secure his arrival then with Pape Matar Sarr, it could be what the side needs in a few seasons.

Everton consider Diaz-Rodriguez swap

The Telegraph believes that Everton boss Rafa Benitez wants to swap Luis Diaz, the 24-year-old Colombian winger at Porto, with his 30-year-old compatriot James Rodriguez. The paper also states that Benitez wants to bring Salomon Rondon back to the Premier League, and could shift Moise Kean to Juventus, who need a new striker.

Paper Round’s view: Kean has done acceptably over the last couple of years at Everton and Paris Saint-Germain, but his best football was still probably at Juventus. With Cristiano Ronaldo on his way out this is a great chance for the striker to stake a claim for a first team place, and not to have to deal with Benitez again.

