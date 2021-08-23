PSG receive bid for Mbappe

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid are yet to make an offer for Kylian Mbappe, though Paris Saint-Germain are resigned to losing the player after he refused another contract offer. The paper says that Richarlison has been earmarked as his replacement, and that there is already an offer in for the 22-year-old French international from an unnamed Premier League side.

Transfers 'I don’t think much is going to happen' – Solskjær says more Man Utd incomings unlikely AN HOUR AGO

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe has obviously decided that his time has come to an end in Paris and in some ways one must respect that decision, because he is obviously turning down huge sums of money that he might not even get at Real. As for Richarlison, he is clearly a promising and improving player, but the focus will be on Lionel Messi and Neymar for as long as they are there.

Hugs, flares and photos – The day Messi landed in Paris

Arsenal backing Arteta

Despite losing their first two games of the season, Arsenal are not looking to part ways with Mikel Arteta - yet. The Mail reports that the club are happy to continue backing him in the transfer market with the window still open, and understand that coronavirus infections have stopped the Spaniard from naming his strongest team. Their patience will not last forever, though.

Paper Round’s view: Arteta has talked impressively but there is not much better about the team since he came to replace Unai Emery. The problem is that for all the money spent, the squad is barely any better, and it’s not clear if removing Arteta and introducing a new manager would make a great deal of difference. It may be easier to stick with him until an obvious candidate becomes available.

Chelsea hope to sign Niguez

Chelsea are looking to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid before the end of the transfer window but they are hampered in their plans until they sell some fringe players. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ethan Ampadu could leave, but Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko are not wanted by Thomas Tuchel and the club hope to sell them.

Paper Round’s view: As impressive as Chelsea have been in the transfer window so far this summer, they need to start trimming their squad or it will start to hamper their finances. If they can shift some of their unwanted players then they could raise tens of millions of pounds, and bringing a player as experienced as Niguez would significantly improve their midfield options.

Chelsea agree Kounde terms

Current Champions League holders Chelsea have reportedly agreed terms with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. They want the 22-year-old French defender to join this summer and the player has a £68 million release clause. However the sticking point is Kurt Zouma, with the player’s proposed move to West Ham yet to be agreed to free up funds for Kounde.

Paper Round’s view: Kounde is an obvious upgrade on Zouma and should he complete the move before the end of the current transfer window then it might be worth considering if Chelsea are now the favourites for the Premier League, especially if Spurs manage to hold onto Harry Kane while they are under pressure from Manchester City to sell him.

Transfers Leonardo: Mbappe allowed to leave for Madrid 'on our terms' 2 HOURS AGO