Real Madrid are believed to be close to a 30 million euro deal to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes.

The 18-year-old French midfielder has a year left on his contract and the Ligue 1 side would prefer to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing next year when his deal runs out.

Camavinga has regularly been linked with Real, who have not spent in the transfer market since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. They have brought in David Alaba from Bayern Munich this summer, but the Austrian defender was signed on a free transfer.

The teenager was also linked with a move to the Premier League this summer but journalist Fabrizio Romano announced that he is close to a move to La Liga.

Romano tweeted:

“Official bid from Real Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga: bit more than €30m, add ons included in the proposal. Camavinga prefers to leave Rennes now more than as free agent in 2022. Agreement close to be finalized. #RealMadrid Personal terms agreed until June 2026.”

Real Madrid have reportedly moved on from PSG striker Kylian Mbappe after making a 170 million euro offer, with another 10 million in potential add-ons.

If they have moved on from the French forward then that would free up money for the Camavinga transfer.

