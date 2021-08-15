Real plan Mbappe bid

Real Madrid are planning to put pressure on Paris Saint-Germain to secure the signature of Kylian Mbappe. The 22-year-old French international striker is being offered ever-better deals by PSG, reports Spanish newspaper Marca, and there is a chance they may use the option of benching him some time to persuade him not to dawdle for a year.

Transfers Abraham on brink of Roma transfer after undergoing medical AN HOUR AGO

Paper Round’s view: If Mbappe does not want to hang around in Paris any longer, then he will have to hope that Real can afford to offer a decent wedge now, otherwise he will be stuck in limbo in Paris. The crowd will not be shy when it comes to booing him, and with Neymar and Lionel Messi in attack, he will only be missed in the toughest of matches - and perhaps not even then.

Hugs, flares and photos – The day Messi landed in Paris

Davies set for Sheffield United

Ben Davies failed to play a single minute for Liverpool after his arrival during an injury crisis in the winter transfer window. The Mail reports that he may never get on the pitch for Jurgen Klopp in competitive action as he is set for a season-long loan to Sheffield United, but the club were not willing to put in an option for United to Blades, as they may wish him to return.

Paper Round’s view: Davies is rated as a perfectly competent defender by Liverpool, otherwise they would not have bought him, even in a crisis. The 26-year-old centre-back though shouldn’t spend a season as a fourth choice, as he may not get any game time again. Better to move down a division and play regularly to stay sharp for wherever he is needed next.

Kane holds out for City transfer

The Telegraph reports that Harry Kane hopes that Manchester City will come in with a bid soon to secure his move to the Premier League champions. However Spurs have no interest in selling the 28-year-old England international with little time left to replace him in the market. A £120 million offer may be incoming, and City won’t meet Daniel Levy’s £160m valuation.

Paper Round’s view: Given the amount of strikers who are up for grabs now, Spurs will probably be held over the flames if they have to replace Kane. Lautaro Martinez would be one option, but apart from that it will probably be a player who poses something of a gamble as they make the move to England.

Abraham set for Roma transfer

The Sun reports that Tammy Abraham was persuaded to turn down Arsenal after a phone call from Roma manager Jose Mourinho. The 23-year-old is in Italy for a medical ahead of a £34 million move to Serie A, after Edin Dzeko moved to Inter Milan. Chelsea have apparently put in a £68 million buyback clause should they wish to bring the player back.

Paper Round’s view: Buyback clauses feel deeply unfair on the buying club, because it is an abuse of schmuck’s insurance in an industry that is already cynical enough. Mourinho will get himself a player who has more energy than the ageing Dzeko, but it will be interesting to see if he can develop a striker in a way he has not done since Didier Drogba.

Transfers Mbappe's future uncertain after boos from PSG fans - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:59