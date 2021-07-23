Real waiting for Mbappe

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Paris Saint-Germain’s striker Kylian Mbappe has told Mauricio Pochettino that he will not sign a transfer extension to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes beyond 2022. The 22-year-old French international is interesting Real Madrid, with Florentino Perez ready to wait for the right moment to start talks with the player.

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe, according to the report, believes that he is acting out of respect for his current club, but if he waits until the end of the season then it will cost them the best part of £100m to replace him. Perhaps the best outcome for PSG is for Real Madrid to offer up at least some of the valuation for the player, and for them to raise funds for his eventual replacement.

Spurs line up triple swoop

The Telegraph believes that Tottenham are close to signing three players as they look to rebuild for the new season. The first player is £40 million defender Cristian Romero, with the 23-year-old Argentine set to join from Atalanta. He is likely to be accompanied by the club’s goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, as back-up to Joe Hart. Also on the list is Sevilla’s Bryan Gil, who will swap with Erik Lamela.

Paper Round’s view: It appears that Daniel Levy is keen to secure a decent foundation for Nuno Espirito Santo as he gets used to his new surroundings. The transfers will cost Spurs a relatively small sum, and one would imagine if Spurs sell Harry Kane for around the £160 million they value him at, then Santo will presumably be back in the market.

Leeds close to Klaesson signing

Valerenga’s 20-year-old Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson is likely to join up with Leeds United as they continue to add to their squad ahead of the new Premier League season. Klaesson is intended to be Kiko Casilla's replacement, with the Spaniard moving to Elche on loan. The Daily Mail says that Illan Meslier will remain Marcelo Bielsa’s first-choice ‘keeper.

Paper Round’s view: The Norwegian is just 20 and after playing for Valerenga he does not have a great deal of experience with the most demanding levels of football. Losing Casilla after his past history is good for the club, but they may need another more experienced goalkeeper who can step in should Meslier suffer a serious injury at some point this year.

Palace to challenge for Kabak

Leicester City had a £8 million bid for 21-year-old Turkish international Ozan Kabak accepted earlier in the week, according to the Sun newspaper, but they are going to be challenged for his signature by Crystal Palace, who are looking to give Patrick Vieira some new players to kick on from Roy Hodgson’s time in charge. Leicester believe Schalke’s Kabak to be a suitable replacement for Wes Morgan.

Paper Round’s view: Kabak did not show much of his best skills in his time at Liverpool, but given they were not at their best, and he had endured a difficult half-year with Schalke before then, it’s fair to think that he would improve if given more chance to get used to the Premier League. Palace and Leicester both need to improve their squad if they are to move up the table.

