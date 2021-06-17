Real Madrid are weighing up offering Martin Odegaard in order to secure the signature of Arsenal’s young playmaker Emile Smith Rowe.

The 20-year-old Smith Rowe has already been the subject of an offer of around £25 million from Aston Villa, but The Mail suggests that Real could use Mikel Arteta’s interest in Odegaard to pull off a switch.

Danish international Odegaard, 22, spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates, and Arsenal are believed to be keen on making a permanent deal for the playmaker.

Real want about £35 million for Odegaard but would entertain an offer that also included Smith Rowe heading in the opposite direction. Smith Rowe has two years left on his current deal and is yet to commit to extending his contract after playing 33 times for Arsenal last season.

Villa have already beaten Arsenal to the signing of Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia, and are looking to add Smith Rowe to their attacking options in order to establish themselves as a consistent Premier League side under manager Dean Smith.

