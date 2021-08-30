Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain this summer is off, according to reports in France.

The 22-year-old French international striker was subject of a bid of 170 million euros with another 10 million in potential add-ons.

It is believed that Real had given PSG a deadline of Monday 6pm Central European Time to respond to the offer. That deadline has passed and Real will now turn their attention to January. .

RMC journalist Loic Tanzi announced that Real have withdrawn from conversations:

With the story confirmed by Telefoot, who said only in unlikely circumstances would the deal be resurrected.

Mbappe is said to be unsettled by the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona and is known to want to join Real Madrid even before the 34-year-old Argentine arrived from Spain.

He has a year left on his current contract and can leave for nothing in the next summer’s transfer window.

Real will now plan to agree a pre-contract with Mbappe on January 1st ahead of his free transfer next summer.

