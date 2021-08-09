Romelu Lukaku has passed his Chelsea medical ahead of a £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan, according to reports.

The 28-year-old striker is set for a return to Stamford Bridge after a 2011-14 spell saw him fail to become a first team regular.

A loan spell at West Brom, then moves to Everton, Manchester United and finally Inter followed. He won the Serie A league title in his most recent season in Italy, but now will be moved on as Inter look to raise funds.

Lukaku is due to sign a five-year deal, reports the Telegraph

Chelsea had been targeting a new striker as Timo Werner is yet to impress consistently for the club, and Olivier Giroud has joined AC Milan.

