Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is close to agreeing a deal to join Barcelona after his contract expires at the Premier League champions, manager Pep Guardiola said.

"Maybe I reveal a secret. Maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart - for Barcelona," Guardiola told the BBC after City's 5-0 win over Everton on Sunday

"He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, (Lionel) Messi."

Barcelona finished third in La Liga seven points behind champions Atletico Madrid and five behind Real Madrid. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Paris St Germain.

"I'm pretty sure he is going to enjoy," Guardiola added. "And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch."

