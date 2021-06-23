Sergio Ramos has told friends he will join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish defender is a free agent after leaving Real Madrid and has been linked with a switch to the Premier League.

Manchester United are reportedly just one of the several clubs looking to secure Ramos’ signature this summer, but it appears the 35-year-old has already set his sights on his next club.

Spanish outlet Cadena Cope claim Ramos has told friends he intends to join French giants PSG despite interest from England.

Chelsea and Manchester City also made approaches for Ramos, but PSG’s rebuild project appears to have swayed the Spaniard.

PSG missed out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille last season and the French side are determined to re-establish their dominance in France and finally win the Champions League.

Georginio Wijnaldum has already arrived from Liverpool on a free transfer and Ramos is set to be another cute bit of business from PSG.

Ramos’ exit from Real shocked many in the football world despite the player suffering a drop in his standards in the last year.

Real withdrew the contract they had initially offered Ramos and the centre-back confirmed his intention was always to stay at the club.

At a press conference bidding farewell to the club he represented for 16 years, an emotional Ramos explained the decision to leave was out of his hands.

"I never wanted to leave Real Madrid, I always wanted to stay here," Ramos said.

In the last few months the club made me an offer of one year, with a pay cut. I want to highlight that money has never been a problem, the president knows that.

"It wasn't a financial problem. They offered me one year, I wanted two. I wanted calm and continuity for my family ... In the latest conversations, I accepted the offer with a pay cut, and I was told there was no longer an offer.

“I was told that despite having given the OK to the proposal, it had an expiry date and I didn't realise ... It surprised me."

Talks of a rift with Real president Florentino Perez were dismissed by Ramos, but he did admit he was unaware the contract offer had an expiry date.

"They're private meetings that I want to keep private out of respect for the club, the president and myself," he said.

But it's true that it was communicated to me just a week ago, via my agent, that the offer had expired without us knowing.

"Nobody had given us an ultimatum ... I thought there was a possibility to accept the last offer they had put on the table.

“They're questions I can't answer. The club has its priorities."

