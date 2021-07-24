Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane are hoping that Manchester United will end up in a bidding war with Manchester City, according to reports.

City are the favourites to land the 27-year-old England international, but the £160 million asking price set by Daniel Levy is more than they are currently willing to pay, reports the Sun

Pep Guardiola has made Kane his priority, but the club are prepared to wait in the hopes of seeing Spurs’ asking price drop over the course of the summer.

Transfers Real to wait for Mbappe after he tells PSG he will not sign new deal - Paper Round 14 HOURS AGO

On the other side of the deal, Kane and his current club are hoping that United could make an offer in order to drive the price - and Kane’s wage demands - upwards.

City need to replace Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a two-year deal after his contract at the Etihad expired at the end of the season, and have a list of alternatives should they not be able to land Kane.

They can currently call on Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling as potential strikers.

While City need a replacement for Aguero, the situation at United is less clear cut. They have been linked with Kane in the past, and may be tempted to steal in ahead of their rivals if the opportunity presents itself.

However they have Edinson Cavani for one more year at least, and Mason Greenwood could be the long-term successor to the Uruguayan. They have also spent an initial £73 million to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, so may not have the funds to compete for Kane, particularly as they are believed to be planning to sign Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier.

Usain Bolt backs Olympic athlete protests and slams 'ridiculous' abuse of Saka, Rashford and Sancho

Premier League Opinion: Kane's departure is inevitable, and he is a risk worth taking at £160m 21 HOURS AGO