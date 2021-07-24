Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has begun talks with Al-Duhail over a potential move to the Qatari club, according to reports.

The BBC have reported that the Belgian defender, 32, has flown to Doha in order to hold more negotiations over the transfer.

Spurs have set his asking price at £13 million with the defender under contract until 2023.

The arrival of manager Nuno Espirito Santo as Jose Mourinho’s permanent replacement, and the appointment of Fabio Paratici as the club’s technical director, means there is scope to refresh a squad that disappointed under Mourinho and was able to claim a Champions League spot under his interim successor, Ryan Mason.

Alderweireld played 236 times for Spurs and 113 so far for Belgium, whom he represented at this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Tottenham announced the first signing made under the Santo era on Saturday, with the arrival on loan of Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta, with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

