Manchester United have announced the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, but are yet to confirm his shirt number.

Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund as a 17-year-old after electing to switch to the Bundesliga instead of waiting for a chance to break into the Manchester City first team. He has scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists over the course of his spell with Dortmund,

He has now chosen to return four years later to the Premier League, after coming close to a move to Old Trafford last year.

That summer saw United fail to meet Dortmund’s asking price of more than £100 million, but a deal worth around £73m has been agreed, and United’s official Twitter account posted a video announcing his arrival, with the 21-year-old England international saying: “This is where I belong.”

The news comes amid reports that United’s 28-year-old French international midfielder Paul Pogba has rejected an offer of a £350,000-a-week new contract that would be worth £50 million.

Jadon Sancho said: “I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day.

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve. I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had wanted a new right winger for his team, said: “Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United. He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom. His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team.

“Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level. For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad. We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.”

Sancho has signed a contract until 2026, with the option of a further year.

Jadon Sancho shirt number: What number will he wear?

United are yet to unveil what shirt number Sancho will be given but there has been plenty of speculation he could be handed the famous No. 7 jersey having also held that number at Dortmund.

However, at Old Trafford it's not free with Edinson Cavani the current owner.

While it's not uncommon for players to change numbers ahead of the new season, his current options are fairly limited.

Some of the numbers that are currently free at United include: No. 12, No. 16, No. 22, No. 24, No. 25.

