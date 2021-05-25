Tom Heaton has reportedly agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent in the summer.
The 35-year-old spent several years with United as a youngster before leaving to join Cardiff in 2010 after a lack of first-team opportunities.
He joined Aston Villa from Burnley in 2019 but lost his place in the first team to Emiliano Martinez.
Europa League
Solskjaer: Europa win can be 'stepping stone'; Maguire fitness unclear
The Daily Mirror reports that he is now set to leave Villa and will be a back-up for David de Gea and Dean Henderson as they compete for the No 1 jersey at Old Trafford.
There have reportedly been talks over the last few weeks and the contract will be signed in the next couple of days.
- Kane 'very unlikely' to move during Euros - Southgate
- Solskjaer: Europa can be 'stepping stone' for Man Utd
Heaton is a former England international and will add plenty of experience to the United goalkeeper room.
Current back-up goalkeepers Lee Grant and Sergio Romero look set to leave this summer.
Grant will be a free agent after not being offered a new contract while Romero has reportedly refused to sign a contract extension.
Europa League
Opinion: A Europa League triumph must only be the start for Man Utd
Transfers
Dortmund eye Hudson-Odoi as Sancho replacement, Torres’ United audition – Transfer Notebook