Spurs and PSG interested in Rudiger

The Sun claims that Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur still retain an interest in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The 28-year-old German international has a year left on his contract and so could be available on a reduced fee. The paper reports that Thomas Tuchel wants to keep him on, but a failure to agree a deal would see him spark interest in the two rival clubs.

Paper Round’s view: Rudiger has rebuilt his career at the club with some more impressive performances after struggling along with some others under Frank Lampard. While Rudiger must be tempted to stay after the success of last week, a huge salary offer from a free transfer might tempt him to move on to either Spurs or Paris Saint-Germain, with PSG likely to pay better.

AC Milan close in on Tomori

The Daily Mail reports that AC Milan could make the deal to keep Fikayo Tomori at the club a permanent one. The 23-year-old central defender has done well in Serie A and the club now want the player to stay on for the long term. A £25 million fee could be enough to persuade Chelsea to sell, and a five-year contract will be offered to Tomori.

Paper Round's view: Finding a competent and reliable central defender is never easy so if Tomori is available and settled in Italy, it makes sense for Milan to secure him on a permanent deal. At £25 million that is affordable even for the impact of the coronavirus on the club's finances. Chelsea could use player sales to raise funds to reward Thomas Tuchel after the Champions League win

PSG want to keep Pochettino

Spanish newspaper Marca suggests that Paris Saint-Germain are not willing to lose manager Mauricio Pochettino just yet . He has only been in position for a little more than half a season and while he disappointed in the league, the impact of coronavirus has given them an excuse for a difficult campaign. Spurs are said to be interested in bringing him back, while Real are taking their time.

Paper Round’s view: As Florentino Perez exerts a great deal of control over Real Madrid’s transfer strategy, it makes sense that a new manager is not the overriding concern. Perez will focus on Kylian Mbappe, perhaps, and then give a willing coach the tools that he is able to assemble. Pochettino would be an able manager, but he is having problems with one interfering executive.

Odegaard set to leave Arsenal

Martin Odegaard’s loan with Arsenal from Real Madrid has now come to an end with the season’s conclusion, but the Mirror believes that Mikel Arteta will be unable to complete a permanent deal. The 22-year-old Norwegian playmaker has put in several impressive performances this season, but Zinedine Zidane’s exit means that a new manager might bring him back into the fold.

Paper Round’s view: Zidane clearly did not rate many of the younger players at his disposal and a failure to add to the squad this summer might have cost him his desire to stay on as a manager. As for Odegaard, if he believes he has the talent to succeed at Real then he would be right to take it, because he is yet to be given a full season by an appreciative manager.

