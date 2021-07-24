Paris Saint-Germain fans have protested against the potential signing of Paul Pogba by hanging up banners outside PSG’s ground and training facilities.

The banners read: “Pogba, you should listen to your mother. She doesn't want you here, neither do we.”

The antipathy may be because Pogba previously explained that his mother is a fan of Marseille, who are PSG’s main rivals since the capital club’s creation in the 1970s.

Despite the family allegiance to the south coast club, Pogba is believed to be keen to join PSG, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side ready to make a move for the 28-year-old French midfielder.

A fee of £50 million has been mentioned, although that may be the middle ground between United’s valuation and PSG’s expected offer.

A report earlier in the week claimed that Pogba, who has a year left on his current contract, rejected an offer worth £50 million, or £350,000 a week, to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

