PSV want to keep young English attacker Noni Madueke for one or two more seasons to maximise the value from any sale.

The 19-year-old started his youth career with Tottenham before moving to the Dutch side, and has been linked with a return to North London.

He is also said to be of interest to German champions Bayern after impressive in his first full season with his current club. In 2020/21 he scored nine goals in 32 appearances, and has four from four already this campaign.

Transfers Tuanzebe returns to Villa on season-long loan 9 HOURS AGO

Speaking about the player’s future after a thumping 4-0 Dutch supercup win over rivals Ajax PSV head coach Roger Schmidt said: "You could sell him. But if you sell him in two years, you might get a lot more for him. He feels so good in this team and this team now."

Bayern have been linked with the player after electing not to extend the stay of Juventus player Douglas Costa, who was on loan with the club last season, while Spurs have seen Gareth Bale return to his parent club Real Madrid.

Transfers 'His decision is to stay' - Martinez's agent disputes Spurs transfer report 10 HOURS AGO