Wolves have made the second signing of the summer transfer window, bringing in Barcelona’s Francisco Trincao in on loan.

The 21-year-old Portuguese international arrives on a season-long agreement, with an option to make the deal permanent.

Trincao joins another six Portugal national team players at Molineux, and played with new teammate Pedro Neto at Braga. He earned a move to Barcelona with his performances in the Primeira Liga, playing 40 goals and scoring three goals for the Catalans.

Premier League 'A big opportunity' - Wolves name Lage as new manager 09/06/2021 AT 09:39

On Wolves’ official website, technical director Scott Sellars said: “He’s a really exciting player. It’s an area we’d like more competition, in terms of wide players. I think the fans are going to enjoy watching him play, he drives with the ball well and has good creativity.

“We’ve watched him a lot, especially over the last couple of months, so he’s been on our radar for quite a while. He’s got loads of quality – signing for Barcelona from Braga shows what potential he’s got. He’s 21 and has played quite a lot of games in La Liga, so we think he’s ready for the Premier League.

“He’s a player who drifts past people and he has a great change of direction when he’s moving with the ball. He has great speed over two or three yards, to change direction and get away from people, can score and create, and is an exciting player.”

Barcelona are aiming to keep hold of Lionel Messi, with the 34-year-old out of contract at the club but still to hold negotiations to stay.

As a result of the financial demands of the Argentine they may have to make room in their squad. Memphis Depay’s arrival from Lyon also obstructs Trincao’s path to regular first team football at the Nou Camp.

'We haven't done anything yet' - Kane after England make semis

Premier League Crystal Palace set to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo – report 08/06/2021 AT 11:10