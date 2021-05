Football

Football transfer news - Memphis Depay spotted house hunting as battle heats up - Euro Papers

In this episode of Euro Papers we look at the future of Dutch forward Memphis Depay. His contract with Lyon expires at the end of the season and he clearly will be on the move. Where will he go though? Well we've got a massive clue as he's been spotted house hunting ahead of a potential transfer move.

00:01:43, 6 hours ago