Arsenal have signed full-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica on a long-term contract.

The highly-rated Portuguese defender moves to the London club after making 25 appearances for the Primeira Liga side, having made his debut in a Portuguese Super Cup win over Sporting Lisbon in August 2019.

He joins the Gunners in a deal believed to be around £8 million and the intention is for him to be a backup to left-back Kieran Tierney.

"Nuno is a talented young player who was wanted by a number of clubs across Europe," technical director Edu told the club's official website.

"He will provide strong back-up in the left-back position.

We look forward to him growing and developing with us and becoming an important member of the first-team squad.

Manager Mikel Arteta said: "We welcome Nuno to the club. He is a young player with great promise who has developed very well with Benfica in recent seasons and has also shown his quality by being part of Portugal Under-21s.

"Nuno’s arrival will give the squad extra strength and options in defence, particularly with this energy on the left side of the pitch.

"We look forward to Nuno’s arrival soon, his integration into the Arsenal family and playing in front of our fantastic supporters."

