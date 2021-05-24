Gareth Bale's loan spell at Tottenham has come to an end and it sounds as though he has big plans in store.

Bale said after Spurs' 4-2 victory over Leicester on the final day of the Premier League season that he would not reveal his next move before Euro 2020, which starts next month, as it would "cause chaos".

"It just has to happen after the Euros," Bale told Sky Sports when asked whether he could reveal where he will be next season.

I know what I’m doing, but it’ll just cause chaos if I say anything now.

Bale endured a slow start to life at Spurs following his highly-anticipated return on loan from Real Madrid in September, but the Welshman finished the campaign with 16 goals.

He is due to go back to Real for the 2022/23 season with his contract set to expire next year, but his quotes suggests he has longer-term plans in mind, too.

So, is Bale hinting at retirement?

Spanish media outlet AS said last week the Welshman plans to hang up his boots once his contract at Real is up.

The Madrid-based newspaper reported: "[Bale] has made no secret in the dressing room that he intends to push his fitness to the limit, always putting the European Championship first.

"He has also made no secret of his intention to return to Real Madrid this summer to complete the remaining year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabéu and then retire from football, as this newspaper has learned."

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says Bale's future will be decided in the coming weeks after the 31-year-old meets up with his agent Jonathan Barnett.

Bale has come under criticism for a perceived lack of motivation in his latter years at Real and during his stint back at Tottenham.

Bale is to captain Wales at Euro 2020 this summer and goes into the tournament equipped with game time picked up during his loan spell, which he was unlikely to get at Real.

