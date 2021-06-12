Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to complete a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this weekend, according to reports in Italy.

Donnarumma has been AC Milan's number one goalkeeper since he made his debut for his boyhood club in 2015 aged 16.

But after making 251 appearances for the Rossoneri, he is set to leave Milan with his existing contract set to expire on June 30 as he seeks regular Champions League football.

Transfers Donnarumma will leave AC Milan as free agent this summer - Maldini 26/05/2021 AT 17:11

SportItalia and Sky Sport Italia report that Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola has agreed personal terms with PSG and the goalkeeper will undergo a medical while he is on international duty.

Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United had been linked to the highly-rated talent.

AC Milan have signed Mike Maignan from newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions Lille to replace Donnarumma and the Serie A side's sporting director Paolo Maldini had hinted at his frustration towards the goalkeeper's departure.

"It's difficult to accept," the 52-year-old club legend said when confirming Donnarumma's exit.

"I realise, but it's also increasingly difficult to see a career in one team. We must respect those who gave so much to Milan and remember Donnarumma did not lack respect for us.

"It can happen that at times you have to take different paths. I can only wish him the best."

'A wonderful evening' - Mancini hails opening win for Italy

Transfers Raiola offers Donnarumma to ‘good friend’ for free – Euro Papers 21/05/2021 AT 13:20