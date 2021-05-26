AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has confirmed goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave as a free agent this summer.

The 22-year-old Italy international has been with the club since 2013 and has made over 250 appearances.

He is likely to have a host of suitors as he departs Milan, with Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United all linked. Maldini confirmed Donnarumma’s exit when speaking on the club’s Twitch account.

Transfers Raiola offers Donnarumma to ‘good friend’ for free – Euro Papers 21/05/2021 AT 13:20

“I think we should thank all the players who contributed to this incredible season,” he said.

“Gigio was a leader and often the captain. People sometimes don’t realise what it means to be a professional, it means you must be ready to change club.

“It’s difficult to accept, I realise, but it’s also increasingly difficult to see a career in one team. We must respect those who gave so much to Milan and remember Donnarumma did not lack respect for us. It can happen that at times you have to take different paths. I can only wish him the best.”

Milan are set to sign Mike Maignan from Lille as a replacement for Donnarumma.

Transfers Manchester United to battle Arsenal for Alassane Plea - Paper Round 25/04/2021 AT 21:37