Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is closing in on a move away from the Emirates after agreeing a five-year deal with Roma, according to reports.

The Swiss midfielder is set to become Jose Mourinho's first signing as Roma's new head coach.

Arsenal are thought to have rejected an offer of £13 million, but new reports suggest a fee has been agreed in the region of £15-17m.

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal in 2016 for around £30 million from Borussia Monchengladbach and, despite captaining the club, has endured a tumultuous relationship with some parts of the club's fanbase.

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season.

Xhaka's agreed exit from Arsenal could pave the way for the Gunners to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers' midfielder Ruben Neves amid speculation that talks between the clubs have accelerated.

