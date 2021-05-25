England manager Gareth Southgate believes it is "very unlikely" that Harry Kane will switch clubs during Euro 2020.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the striker, who finished as the Premier League’s top scorer for the third time.

Euro 2020 Alexander-Arnold, Godfrey, White in England 33-man squad 4 HOURS AGO

However, it looks as though Kane will have to bide his time for any potential move.

Speaking after announcing his provisional 33-man European Championship squad , Southgate said: "I don’t feel I need to talk to Harry Kane regarding focus or professionalism. He has one goal with us and that’s to win the European Championships.

"He knows how important that is at this moment in time. What’s happening at his club is a matter for him and Tottenham.

"He’s made some statements in the last few days. It’s very unlikely that transfer deals will be done while we are away.

"It’s different when we meet up in September and I’m very realistic that you can’t stop phones ringing, but most deals will be done at the end of the tournament or in the first week before it starts.

I would expect most deals in terms of our players to be done after the tournament."

Euro 2020 will run from June 11 to July 11, with England playing their first match against Croatia on June 13.

Transfers Man Utd players back Grealish transfer but Solskjaer has other priority – Paper Round 18 HOURS AGO