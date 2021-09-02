Karim Benzema is certain that compatriot Kylian Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player eventually.

Speaking to French media outlet RTL in the wake of France’s World Cup qualifying draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina yesterday , Benzema was quizzed on the future of the young Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Mbappe had been the subject of three bids from Real Madrid , including a final, potentially world-record breaking, €220 million plus offer, but PSG batted away the moves to frustrate the Spanish giants.

The wantaway 22-year-old will now have to wait till next summer for a move to Los Blancos when his contract expires and he becomes a free agent, and Benzema is confident that the switch is only a matter of time.

“He is a player who will play for Real Madrid one day or another,” Benzema said.

“We get along really well and I would like him to be with me today in Madrid."

The pair both started in the 1-1 draw with Bosnia yesterday, as the French were frustrated in Strasbourg.

Edin Dzeko had broken the deadlock before Antoine Griezmann, fresh off his shock deadline day return from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid, levelled the scoring moments later.

A summer target for Chelsea, Sevilla’s Jules Kounde saw red in the second half for a nasty tackle on Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac following a VAR check.

“We would have liked to win this match there, in France, in front of our audience,” Benzema added.

“In the first half, we made good moves, in the second half, with the red card, we fell back a little, which is normal when we play one less.”

The point sees France remain comfortably top of qualifying Group D yet does little to dispel mounting pressure on manager Didier Deschamps.

Scrutiny intensified on the world cup winning coach following France’s shock round of 16 exit from the Euros to Switzerland, and alleged failure to exact the best from the side’s incredible array of attacking options has only heightened dissatisfaction.

