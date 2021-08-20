Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shot down talk of a move for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski.

It was reported earlier this week that Lewandowski had told Bayern that he wanted to head for a new challenge.

Bayern are not under any immediate pressure to sell, as the Poland forward is tied to the club until the summer of 2023, but his name has already cropped up in transfer speculation.

Transfers Lewandowski keen to leave Bayern Munich - report YESTERDAY AT 08:48

Given City’s need for a new striker, Lewandowski has been linked with a move to the Premier League champions.

City’s preferred option is a move for Tottenham star Harry Kane, and Guardiola batted back talk of a bid for Lewandowski.

"Lewy is so important for Bayern Munich and he will stay at Bayern Munich," Guardiola said.

I am not going to talk to you and your colleagues about the 11 days left in the transfer market. I don’t know what is going to happen, nobody knows.

"Tomorrow we have a game, then prepare for the Arsenal game and finish. When we come back from the international break, we will have all the squad to fight for every game."

While Kane is City’s key target, Guardiola would not be fazed if he failed to bring in a striker before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Asked if he would be happy with the squad without any more signings, Guardiola said: "Absolutely - more than happy. It is the same team, except Jack Grealish for Sergio [Aguero]."

Premier League Guardiola tells critics to 'prove' wrongdoing over Manchester City's spending 15/08/2021 AT 12:35